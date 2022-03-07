SIDNEY — The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of August 2021. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Frank H. Wallace, 65, of Greenville, was charged with reckless operation in willful or wanton disregard of safety of persons or property, disorderly conduct/intoxication, and inducing panic (case dismissed).

Ciara Dawn Dillon, 20, of Tipp City, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Joseph L. Johnson, 59, of Bellefontaine, was charged with driver seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Alexander Frederick McCoy, 25, of Sidney, was charged with permitted operation, $136 fine.

Crystal D. Marlow, 44, of Sidney, was charged with failure to reinstate license, 10 days in jail, one year of probation, and $488 fine.

Theodore T. Francis, 58, of Sidney, was charged with failure to maintain an assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Eugenia Kolla, 38, of Lima, was charged with earphones/earplugs prohibited, $130 fine.

Joseph Arthur Meeker, 27, of Madison, Tennessee, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

John A. McKenzie, 31, of Sidney, was charged with failure to obey a traffic control device (stop sign), $136 fine.

Raymond E. Palmer, 33, of Bellevue, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Hoan K. Phan, 39, of Jackson Center, was charged with speeding, and driver seat belt violation (dismissed), $135 fine.

Jacob Donald Puckhaber, 20, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Carson Regular, 18, of Wapakoneta, was charged with driver seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Andrew Michael-Emerson Salisbury, 19, of Kalamazoo, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Bobbijo Elmore, 47, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Frank Preston Setters, Jr., 24, of Arcanum, was charged with driver seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Catherine Rosati Shim, 28, of Royal Oak, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Briana N. Trapp, 26, of Sidney, was charged with driving without a license and failure to adhere to right of way when turning left, $211 fine.

Andrew Wheeler, 29, of Sidney, was charged with failure to obey a traffic control device (red light), $136 fine.

Kelian M. Farley, 28, of Anna, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Dawson A. Carpenter, 22, of Sidney, was charged with operating a motor vehicle with a temporary permit, $136 fine.

Abigail L. Ragan, 18, of Sidney, was charged with failure to obey a traffic control device, $136 fine.

Jacqueline J. Riley, 51, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, 51 mph in a 35 mph, $141 fine.

Delores Ann Reineke, 77, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, 50 in a 35, $141 fine.

Breanna G. Pardee, 20, of Sidney, was charged with operating a motor vehicle with a temporary permit, $136 fine.

Paul F. Baker, 91, of Sidney, was charged with failure to obey a traffic control device (red light), $136 fine.

Fest James Cotton, III, 31, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Bret W. Elshoff, 23, of New Bremen, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kimberly A. Lampl, 36, of Cincinnati, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jeffrey D. Slyman, 68, of Tipp City, was charged with speeding (amended to driving an unsafe vehicle), $136 fine.

Barbara Lee Rowe, 30, of Maysville, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Britney Nicole Schillinger, 18, of Canton, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

David A. Gillem, 45, of Sidney, was charged with failure to reinstate license, $411 fine.