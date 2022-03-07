SIDNEY — The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of August 2021. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

James William Holley, 25, of Troy, was charged with failure to obey a traffic control device (red light), $136 fine.

Rosalena E. Bryant, 22, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, 54 mph in a 35 mph, $141 fine.

Cleveland James Boddie, II, 30, of Belleville, Michigan, was charged with driving under suspension with restrictions, speeding, and contempt, $187 fine.

Samantha Ferguson, 47, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, 50 mph in a 35 mph, $135 fine.

Jordan Bryan Richards, 23, of Sidney, was charged with failure to obey a traffic control device (stop sign) and failure to display plates/sticker (expired registration), $155 fine.

Tarez Lamar Russell, 19, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Sarann Marie Cromes, 25, of Piqua, was charged with driver seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Dustin Thomas Fuston, 26, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension (dismissed under the LIP program), $111 fine.

Ginuga Mahender, 45, of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, was charged with speeding, 91 in a 70 mph, $175 fine.

Seth Jonathan Guillozet, 27, of Fort Loramie, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Mark Christian Nelson, 46, of Cincinnati, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Gregory D. Poole, 25, of Sidney, was charged with driving without a license, $261 fine.

Rita F. Nicholson, 62, of Sidney, was charged with failing to yield to right of way at a stop sign, $136 fine.

Amanda Marie Parker, 34, of Tiffin, was charged with speeding, 94 mph in a 70 mph, $175 fine.

Angela L. Heitmeyer, 53, of Piqua, was charged with driver seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Alexis Paige Phillips, 21, of Piqua, was charged with driver seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Richard L. Poorman, 66, of Springfield, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Hamzah Ahmed Qayed, 32, of Dearborn, Michigan, was charged with speeding (amended to 74 mph in a 70 mph), $255.

Satish Babu Shrestha, 30, of Centerville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

John David Boerger, 70, of Sidney, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.

Lawrence Arnaz Simmons, 41, of Detroit, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jared William Thogersen, 27, of Dothan, Alabama, was charged with speeding, 91 mph in a 70 mph, $175 fine.

Jessica L. Newhouse, 24, of Sidney, was charged with driving right side of roadway, $136 fine.

Kimberly A. Stump, 64, of Houston, was charged with speeding, 41 mph in a 25 mph, $141 fine.

Shane Anthony Delligatta, 32, of Laura, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Robert C. Sharpe, Jr., 43, of Sidney, was charged with driver seat belt violation, $122 fine.

Aaron J. Wehrman, 36, of Minster, was charged with failure to yield the right of way, $130 fine.

Blair Alexandria White, 26, of Detroit, Michigan, was charged with speeding $135 fine.

Stacie Anne White, 36, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Mason Wayne Adkins, 18, of Xenia, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Ahmed Deyeo Amar, 50, of Sidney, was charged with driving in marked lanes (amended to lighted lights required), and distracted driving enhancement (case dismissed), $255 fine.

Carrie Louise Maher, 28, of Jackson Center, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.