SIDNEY — The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of August 2021. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Christopher James Earman, 51, of Rushville, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Rebeccah E. Garza, 40, of Fisher, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Justin Elden Kelsey, 29, of Troy, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Venkateshwar Kondoju, 58, of, Charlotte, North Carolina, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Cade Dillan Michael, 18, of Troy, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jerry A. Neuman, 83, of Lima, was charged with driver’s seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Kellie Shoffner, 51, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Douglas E. Stienecker, 60, of Anna, was charged with driver seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Ryan Stephen Torrez, 21, of Defiance, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Paul L. Jackson, 34, of Detroit, was charged with driving under suspension, speeding, and contempt, $155 fine.

Richard A. Cantrell, 34, of Dayton, was charged with failure to reinstate license and contempt, $161 fine.

Carol A. Clark, 57, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension and failure to keep license plates unobstructed (dismissed under the LIP program), $111 fine.

Calvin W. Vestal, 61, of Sidney, was charged with failure to reinstate license, $186 fine.

Danielle M. Schutz, 40, of Houston, was charged with traffic in Tawawa Park, $136 fine.

Jordan Daniel Wilson, 23, of Sidney, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.

Astella Makayde Welsh, 22, of Beavercreek, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Hailey J. Cook, 25, of Sidney, was charged with driving under restrictions and expired plates, $488 fine, 10 days in jail (or house arrest), and one year of probation.

Laura S. Evers, 51, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jovanny Ibarra, 29, of Clovis, California, was charged with speeding 73 mph in a 55 mph, (amended to speeding 74 mph in a 70 mph), $255 fine.

Darrel J. Klopfenstein, 49, of Maplewood, was charged with driver seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Jaqueline Dulce Marquez-Segundo, 21, of St. Henry, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Randy Wayne McGowan, 48, of La Rue, was charged with driver seat belt violation, $116 fine.

James Lee Overman, 79, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Amanda K. Piatt, 39, of South Vienna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Nathanael J. Wisecup, 31, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Austin C. Beach, 19, of Jeffersonville, was charged with driving without a license, $161 fine.

Paul James Dues, 26, of Minster, was charged with speeding, 55 mph om a 25 mph, $175 fine.

Nicholas Clem Siefring, 54, of Fort Recovery, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Matthew J. Ambrose, 47, of Sidney, was charged with driving without an expired license, $136 fine.

Alexander Frederick McCoy, Sr., 25, of Sidney, was charged with prohibited use of a minibike, failure to display proof of operator’s license, use of earphones while driving (dismissed), and lighted lights required (dismissed), $461 fine.

Alley M. Maitlen, 22, of Lima, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Peyton Anthony Osborne, 23, of Sidney, was charged with operation at stop or yield sign, $136 fine.

Daniel Orndorff, 26, of Sidney, was charged with failure to reinstate license and contempt, this case is re-opened.

Hunter E. Clarkson, 19, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, 48 mph in a 25 mph, $181 fine.