Police log

SUNDAY

-6:48 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported at Custenborder Field on Riverside Drive.

-5:08 p.m.: drugs. Drugs was reported in the 500 block of Monroe Street.

-4:50 p.m.: drugs. Drugs was reported in the 800 block of Arrowhead Drive.

-6:48 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious person or vehicle was reported at the Wagner Building on Fair Road.

-2:09 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person at Walmart on Michigan Street.

-1:30 p.m.: damage. Damage was reported at St. Johns Lutheran Church on West Water Street.

-1:21 p.m.: damage. Damage was reported at Old Wash House on East Court Street.

-12:55 p.m.: damage. Damage was reported in the 800 block of Foraker Avenue.

-12:40 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious person or vehicle was reported at the Salvation Army on Buckeye Avenue.

-9:44 a.m.: damage. Damage was reported at Brown Park on East Clay Street.

SATURDAY

-10:22 p.m.: intoxicated driver. An intoxicated driver was reported at the Sidney Theatre on West Poplar Street.

-8:09 p.m.: stolen vehicle. A vehicle was reported stolen at the Sidney Police Department on West Court Street.

-7:56 p.m.: intoxicated driver. An intoxicated driver was reported at Michigan Street at North Lester Avenue.

-6:47 p.m.: drugs. Drugs was reported in the 1300 block of Fourth Avenue.

-6:23 p.m.: theft. A past theft was in the area of South Ohio Avenue at East Court Street.

-3:53 p.m.: breaking and entering. A past breaking and entering was reported in the 400 block of Shie Avenue.

Crashes

Beverly K. Johnson, Sidney, was cited for an unattended vehicle violation after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 9:43 a.m.

A parked, unoccupied vehicle, owned by Johnson, was facing the northwest in a parking lot in the 800 block of Wapakoneta Avenue when it, driverless, rolled backwards into the parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Erica Christine Presser, of Sidney.

• William Biza, 83, of Sidney, was cited with driving within lanes after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 8:16 a.m.

Biza was traveling northbound on County Road 25A in the left lane of the one-way road when he attempted to turn left and did not see and hit the right side of the northbound vehicle in the right lane on its right side that was driven by Thomas Vestal, 48, of Sidney.

• Myra L. Iiams, 49, of Huber Heights, was cited with starting and backing vehicles after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 4:16 p.m.

Iiams was backing out of a private drive on Marva Lane when she hit a parked, unoccupied vehicle across the street that is owned by Donna Larraine Jones, of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-9:28 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

SUNDAY

-12:43 a.m. to 10:58 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 10 calls.

SATURDAY

-2:06 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 11 calls.

FRIDAY

-6:35 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-11:59 a.m. to 10:01 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

