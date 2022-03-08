Police log

TUESDAY

-2:01 a.m.: warrant. Tammy R. Liles, 44, of Jefferson, was arrested on a warrant.

MONDAY

-11:43 p.m.: unauthorized use. The unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 300 block of Jefferson Street.

-3:56 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious person or vehicle was reported at CVS Pharmacy on Fourth Avenue.

-1:31 p.m.: intoxicated subject. An intoxicated person was reported at the Townsplace Suites on Folkerth Avenue.

-12:21 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 1600 block of Wildwood Drive.

-11:29 a.m.: breaking and entering. A past breaking and entering was reported in the 100 block of East Bennett Street.

-8:35 a.m.: warrant. Amanda Renee Raines, 28, of Sidney, was arrested an a contempt warrant.

Crashes

Melissa N. Rivera, 39, of Sidney, was cited with right of way when turning left after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday, March 1, at 6:44 a.m.

Rivera was traveling westbound on Hoewisher Road when she was turning northbound onto Wapakoneta Avenue at the same time as the eastbound vehicle, driven by Jason R. Lemly, 42, of Anna, was turning north onto Wapakoneta Avenue and hit Lemly’s vehicle on the rear driver’s side causing damage.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-12:47 to 9:44 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.