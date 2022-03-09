Village log

WEDNESDAY

-12:13 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 1800 block of Patterson Halpin Road in Anna.

-10:52 a.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 4100 block of Rangeline Road in Russia.

TUESDAY

-8:03 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 5500 block of Smith Road in Houston.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-12:57 p.m.: crash with injuries. A crash was reported at state Routes 47 and 66 in Fort Loramie.

–9:57 a.m. to 12:57 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

TUESDAY

–6:20 to 7:14 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

