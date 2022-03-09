Police log

TUESDAY

-7:18 p.m.: stolen vehicle. A vehicle was reported stolen in the 1000 block of North Main Avenue.

-3:22 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at Walmart on Michigan Street.

-1:37 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 1400 block of East Court Street.

-10:02 a.m.: scam. A scam was reported on St. Marys Avenue.

-12:36 a.m.: trespassing. Trespassing was reported at US Bank on East Court Street.

Crashes

Levi Fritzpatrick, 26, of Sidney, was cited with operation of a vehicle at stop and yield signs after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 3:34 p.m.

Fritzpatrick was traveling eastbound on Kossuth Street stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of North Main Avenue when he failed to yield, proceeded into the intersection and hit the southbound vehicle on North Main Avenue that was driven by Kelva Hoover, 27, of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-1:21 to 2:39 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

TUESDAY

-3:30 to 7:36 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to two automobile crashes.

-9:06 a.m. to 7:25 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to eight calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

