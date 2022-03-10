Police log

WEDNESDAY

-8:05 p.m.: violate protection order. Julian Rodney Jenkins, 55, of Sidney, was arrested on violate protection order or consent agreement charges.

-8:03 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from Sidney Truck & Auto Repair on Fair Road.

-4:33 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from Culvers on Fair Michigan Street.

-4:17 p.m. fraud. Fraud was reported in the 700 block of Arrowhead Drive.

-3:34 a.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 1900 block of Fair Road.

-1:08 p.m.: drugs. Police were called about a report of drugs in the area of South Ohio Avenue.

-12:56 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 100 block of East Bennett Street.

-10:40 a.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from Minster Bank on Russell Road.

-10:07 a.m.: damage. A past damage was reported at St. Johns Lutheran Church on West Water Street.

Crashes

No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 7:05 a.m.

Mark A. Brunswick, 83, of Sidney, was traveling southbound on Oak Avenue when hit the northbound vehicle on Oak Avenue, driven by Frances A. Allspaw, 75, of Sidney, in the intersection which was making a left hand turn onto Park Street.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

