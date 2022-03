Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-12:32 p.m.: fight. A fight was reported in the 18800 block of Johnston Road in Sidney.

Village log

THURSDAY

–1:05 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 22000 block of Wise Road 25A in Jacskon Center.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-8:43 to 11:01 a.m.: medical. Medics responed to three calls.

WEDNESDAY

-11:09 p.m.: medical. Medics responed to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

