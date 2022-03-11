Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-11:23 a.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted at mile marker 101 on Interstate 75.

-9:08 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complain in the 5100 block of Tawawa Maplewood Road.

-7:47 a.m.: fight. Deputies responded to a fight at Sidney High School on Campbell Road.

THURSDAY

-12:32 p.m.: fight. Deputies responded to a fight in the 18800 block of Johnston Road.

-11:36 p.m.: protection order violation. Deputies responded to a report a protection order was violated in the block of 2900 block of Fair Road.

-9:18 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies responded to a report of a subject with a knife in the 400 block of Woodward Way.

Village log

THURSDAY

-1:05 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 22000 block of Wise Road in Jackson Center.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-9:11 a.m.: gas leak. Firefighters responded to a gas leak at Linker Road at state Route 65 in Jackson Center.

THURSDAY

-6 p.m.: field fire. Firefighters responded to field fire in the 16100 block of South Main Street in Anna.

-4:40 p.m.: lines down. Firefighters responded to downed lines at state Route 47 at Wright Puthoff Road.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

