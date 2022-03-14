SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of September 2021. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Crystal Lyn Formby, 60, of Granbury, Texas, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jacqueline S. Monnier, 80, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Sheri A. Bergman, 50, of Hilliard, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Robert John Koch, 58, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Cole Joseph Wurster, 26, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, 92 mph in a 55 mph, $255 fine.

Marcus T. Ratliff, 31, of Jackson Center, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Heather R. Douglas Krieger, 38, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, 78 mph in a 55 mph, $175 fine.

Jose Antonio Cervantes, 33, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Raven L. Nance, 24, of St. Marys, was charged with driving under suspension and contempt, 30 days of jail on the first charge and one day of jail on the second count, $238 fine.

Jahlil Chartise Flowers, 25, of Toledo, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Julie L. Woeste, 63, of Springboro, was charged with speeding, $255 fine.

Richard K. Withrow, 68, of Botkins, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Butch L. Howard, 42, of Chilocothe, was charged with driving under suspension from prior DUI, three days in jail and one year of probation, $488 fine.

John Wilkowski, 56, of Indianapolis, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Larry S. Warren, 58, of Fort Loramie, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Donnie William Waldrop, 29, of Sidney, was charged with driving without a license, $388 fine.

Steven Suthers, 46, of Lucasville, was charged with driving under suspension with restrictions, speeding, and driver seat belt violation, case is open.

Robert D. Sturgill, 27, of Anna, was charged with speeding, 91 mph in a 70 mph, $175 fine.

Dylan Michael Carey, 26, of Sidney, was charged with failure to control/weaving, $136 fine.

Rita Jean Stephens, 56, of Columbus Grove, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Tina R. Collins, 38, of Sidney, was charged with driving under restrictions and expired plates (both dismissed under the LIP program), $113 fine.

Todd E. Shinall, 61, of Sidney, was charged with one way streets, $136 fine.

Carol A. Stape, 54, of New Bremen, was charged with speeding, 79 mph in a 55 mph, $175 fine.

Travis Michael Simons, 25, of Russia, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Bruce G. Shultz, 79, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Henry Thomas Fitchpatrick, 58, of Port Jefferson, was charged with illegal starting and backing, $136 fine.

Heather N. Sherman, 38, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Thomas Daniel Schonhard, 22, of Horton, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

George A. Furman, II, 49, of Sidney, was charged with driving under restrictions, driving under suspension, and speeding, $285 fine.

Aleksandar Sarak, 36, of Astoria, New York, was charged with speeding (amended to lighted lights required), $255 fine.

Daouda Sakho, 27, of Sidney, was charged with failure to display license plate (dismissed), $130 fine.

Sylvia Ross, 20, of Troy, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Carleigh N. Rinehart, 19, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jared T. Regula, 24, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jeffrey D. Pleiman, 39, of Fort Loramie, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.