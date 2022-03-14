Grand jury indicts two Sidney men on first-degree felony charges

SIDNEY — Child kidnapping and rape, along with involuntary manslaughter by fentanyl overdose, were among the indictments issued by the grand jury.

William G. Justice II, 41, of Sidney, was indicted on one count of rape and one count of kidnapping, each being a first-degree felony, and a first-degree 26 charges of pandering obscenity involving a minor, each being a second-degree felony. On or about Dec. 16, 2022, Justice allegedly kidnapped and restrained a female child with the intent to rape. Then on Jan, 6, 2022, Justice then allegedly engaged in sexual intercourse with a two-year-old female child. Justice also allegedly created and reproduced obscene materials with a minor participant on or about Dec. 16, 2021; Jan. 6, 2022; Jan. 20, 2022; and Feb. 18, 2022.

Rocky Leon Stone, 41, of Sidney, was indicted on one count of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, and one count of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. On or about Sept. 19, 2021, he allegedly injected an adult male victim with fentanyl that resulted in his immediate overdose death. He allegedly then subsequently removed the drugs, syringes, and drug paraphernalia to impede their collection as evidence.

Jeffrey Alan Ross, 52, of Sidney, was indicted on one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony. On or about Jan. 24, 2022, Ross allegedly hit a male victim in the face with the base of a hammer.

Brandon Lee Miller, 21, of the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on one count of illegal conveyance of prohibited item onto grounds of a detention facility (Methamphetamine) and aggravated possession of drugs (Methamphetamine), both third-degree felonies, for events occurring on or about Dec. 29, 2021.

Kyra McClain, 19, of Sidney, was indicted on one count of drug possession (fentanyl), a fifth-degree felony, one count of possessing criminal tools (a baggie), a fifth-degree felony, and one count of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. On or about August 12, 2021, McClain allegedly hid a baggie of Fentanyl in her bodily cavity to impair its collection as evidence.

Jason A. Worley, 48, of Sidney, was indicted on one count of pandering obscenity involving a minor, a fourth-degree felony. On or about Dec. 14, 2021, Worley allegedly downloaded and possessed obscene material involving a minor participant on his personal tablet.

Carlee L. Meyers, 27, of Gadsden, Tennessee, was indicted on one count of grand theft of an automobile, a fourth-degree felony. On or about Feb. 15, 2022 Meyers allegedly stole a 2008 Nissan Sentra.

Ricky H. Qualls, 58, of Ringgold, Georgia, was indicted on one count of improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. On or about March 5, 2022, Qualls allegedly had a loaded black 9 mm handgun and ammunition in the center console of his vehicle within reach.

Taylor R. Massie, 30, of Sidney, was indicted on one count of counterfeiting, a fourth-degree felony. On or about Jan. 6, 2022, Massie allegedly passed a counterfeit bill at Dollar General in Houston.

Keesha D. Powers, 30, at large, was indicted on one count of failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. On or about March 4, 2022, Powers allegedly failed to report for sentencing in the Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

Natasha L. Seitz, 34, at large, was indicted on one count of failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. On or about March 9, 2022, Seitz allegedly failed to appear for a status conference in the Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

Donald E. Radcliff, 41, at large, was indicted on one count of drug possession (fentanyl), and one count of possessing criminal tools (a syringe), each being a fifth-degree felony, for events occurring on or about Aug. 15, 2021.

Amanda O. Trimble, 33, at large, was indicted on one count of drug possession (fentanyl) and one count of possessing criminal tools (a bag), each being a fifth-degree felony, for events occurring on or about Aug. 15, 2021.

Jace Chamberlain, 22, of the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on one count of drug possession (cocaine) and one count of possessing criminal tools (a baggie), each being a fifth-degree felony, for events occurring on or about Jan. 8, 2022.

Cameron Wilkins, 27, of Sidney, was indicted on one count of drug possession (fentanyl) and one count of possessing criminal tools (a bag), each being a fifth-degree felony, for events that occurred on or about Aug. 12, 2021.

