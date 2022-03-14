SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of August 2021. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Dylan J. Coverstone, 28, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension from prior DUI, amended to driving under suspension, 180 days jail (no good time for three days), $388 fine.

Tammi L. Norris, 47, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Vickie Hamlin, 68, of Sidney, was charged with failure to stop at a stop sign, $136 fine.

Jason L. Douglas, 51, of Sidney, was charged with operation of a vehicle at a stop or yield sign, $136 fine.

Byron James Campbell, 23, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Caleb M. Bray, 27, of Sidney, was charged with failure to stop at a stop sign, $136 fine.

Jefferey W. Carouthers, 37, of Sidney, was charged with failure to obey a traffic control device, $136 fine.

Johathan Maher Nasif, 19, of Holland, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Autumn L. Longworth, 33, of Waynesfield, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jean A. Jennings, 54, of Wapakoneta, was charged with failure to come to a complete stop at a stop sign, $136 fine.

Kristina K. Bothel, 29, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Ashley Elaine Burgert, 34, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kendra Lillian Calhoun, 29, of Flint, Michigan, was charged with driving under restrictions and speeding (dismissed), $257 fine.

Diyorjon Davronov, 22, of Brooklyn, New York, was charged with commercial speeding, $175 fine.

Alexis Alberto Diaz, 36, of Minster, was charged with driving under suspension from a prior DUI, amended to driving under suspension, and speeding (dismissed), $207 fine.

Patrick Wayne Donaldson, 49, of Polo, Illinois, was charged with driving in marked lanes, $130 fine.

Neal A. Sweet, 23, of White Pine, Tennessee, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Tyrese K. Elmore, 22, of Greenville, South Carolina, was charged with speeding, 95 mph in a 70 mph, $175 fine.

Antonio Ferrell, 31, of McDonough, Georgia, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Ashton Howard Hartings, 23, of Celina, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Michael James Schweiterman, 40, of Celina, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jeremy Robin Herron, 28, of St Marys, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Ashley T. Howard, 36, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Caleb Johnson, 24, of Toledo, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jordan Daniel Wilson, 23, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Lauren Michelle Judy, 31, of Jackson Center, was charged with driver seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Lindsey R. Thoroman, 31, of Stout, was charged with failure to reinstate license (dismissed under the LIP program), $111 fine.

Kent Jason Borchers, 41, of Russia, was charged with speeding, 54 mph in a 35 mph, $141 fine.

Nathaniel Christoper LaFoe, 22, of Cincinnati, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Stuart D. Lunsford, 53, of Cincinnati, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Todd J. Tevis, 32, of Grove City, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Darwin L. Moore, 60, of Auburn, Indiana, was charged with commercial speeding, $125 fine.

Kyle Nicholas Music, 22, of Cincinnati, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Chandler L. Davis, 20, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Runita C. Patton, 23, of Detroit, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.