Police log

MONDAY

-1:30 a.m.: warrant. Robbie Gene Emans, 49, of Sidney, was arrested on a contempt warrant.

SUNDAY

-9:44 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person at Days Inn on Folkerth Avenue.

-9:44 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 1000 block of North Main Avenue.

-6:14 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 300 block of Charles Avenue.

-4:59 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 1200 block of Hawthorne Drive.

-2:21 p.m.: criminal mischief. Criminal mischief was reported in the 400 block of Charles Avenue.

-12:35 p.m.: theft. A past theft was at Menard’s on North Lester Avenue.

-11:59 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle or subject was reported at Dairy Queen on Fair Road.

SATURDAY

-7:41 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 400 block of Fourth Avenue.

-7:29 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle or subject was reported at Mystic Apartments on East Court Street.

-5:11 a.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person at Bridges Community Action Center on Childrens Home Road.

FRIDAY

-9:08 p.m.: harassment. Harassment was reported at the Hampton Inn on Hampton Court.

-7:40 p.m.: warrant. Crystal Louise Leirer, 36, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-5:04 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported at the Holiday Inn on Folkerth Avenue.

-4:39 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 300 block of Folkerth Avenue.

-4:39 p.m.: threats. Threats were reported at a property in the 700 block on Buckeye Avenue.

-3:20 p.m.: harassment. Harassment was reported at the Sidney Police Department on West Court Street.

-2:59 p.m.: harassment. Harassment was reported in the 100 block of South Pomeroy Avenue.

-2:34 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at Reliable Castings Corporation on Michigan Street.

-10:03 a.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 200 block of East Court Street.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-4:22 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

SUNDAY

-9:50 p.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to a fire to provide mutual aid.

-3:10 to 11:43 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

SATURDAY

-1:27 to 11:07 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to three fire calls; one was a car fire.

-2:43 a.m. to 10:29 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to nine calls.

FRIDAY

-12:58 to 5:24 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to two fire calls.

-8:30 a.m. to 10:56 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

