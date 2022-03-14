Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-12:23 p.m.: assist. Another unit was assisted in the 1300 block of North Kuther Road in Sidney.

Village log

MONDAY

-12:55 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported on McRill Way in Anna.

SUNDAY

-6:49 p.m.: suspicious person. A suspicious person was reported in the 600 block of East Main Street in Anna.

-3:47 p.m.: assist. Another unit was assisted at mile marker 105 on I-75 in Botkins.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-9:13 a.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to a rekindling of a fire on Little Turtle Way in Sidney.

-6:27 a.m. to 1:03 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

