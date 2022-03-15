Sheriff’s log
TUESDAY
-8:08 p.m.: ATV complaint. A complaint with a motorcycle or ATV was reported in the 6600 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Sidney.
Village log
TUESDAY
-9:33 p.m.: loud music. Loud music/party was reported in the 400 block of Black Foot Trail in Piqua.
-4:32 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported on Meranda and Staley Roads in Anna.
Fire, rescue
TUESDAY
-7:56 a.m.: crash with injuries. Houston and Perry Port Salem EMS squads and Quincy Fire responded to a crash with injuries at Palestine and Guppy Street in Pemberton.
MONDAY
-9:50 a.m. to 10:21 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.