Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-8:08 p.m.: ATV complaint. A complaint with a motorcycle or ATV was reported in the 6600 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Sidney.

Village log

TUESDAY

-9:33 p.m.: loud music. Loud music/party was reported in the 400 block of Black Foot Trail in Piqua.

-4:32 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported on Meranda and Staley Roads in Anna.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-7:56 a.m.: crash with injuries. Houston and Perry Port Salem EMS squads and Quincy Fire responded to a crash with injuries at Palestine and Guppy Street in Pemberton.

MONDAY

-9:50 a.m. to 10:21 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

One of the vehicles involved in a crash on state Route 29 just north of its intersection with Mason Road around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, March 1. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/03/web1_SDN030222CarCrash-1.jpg One of the vehicles involved in a crash on state Route 29 just north of its intersection with Mason Road around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, March 1. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.