Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-9:21 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to a report of vandalism in the 3100 block of state Route 66 in Houston.

TUESDAY

-10:08 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to the report of a suspicious vehicle on state Route 119 at Wenger Road in Anna.

-6:13 p.m.: trash dumping. Deputies responded to a report trash was dumped in the 2500 block of Miami River Road in Sidney.

Village log

TUESDAY

-8:09 p.m.: pursuit. Botkins and Jackson Center Police and deputiesengaged in a chase at South Main Street at West South Street in Botkins.

-6:16 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 12000 block of state Route 362 in Minster.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-1:27 a.m.: field fire. Anna Fire responded to a field fire at mile marker 98 on Interstate 75.

-1:10 a.m. to 9:49 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

TUESDAY

-12:57 p.m.: fire. Houston, Lockington and Russia Fire Departments and Spirit EMS and deputies responded to a structure fire in the 1600 block of Lindsey Road in Sidney area.

–7:24 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

