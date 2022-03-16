Police log

TUESDAY

-11:38 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Police made an arrest after a suspicious vehicle was reported at East Court Street and Doorley Road.

-12:36 a.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person at the Hampton Inn on Hampton Court.

-7:18 p.m.: unauthorized use of motor vehicle. An unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at the Old Wash House on East Court Street.

-9:15 a.m.: trespassing. Trespassing was reported in the block of East Court Street.

-8:30 a.m.: warrant. Carleeah Nauticia Brown, 26, of Dayton, was arrested on a warrant.

MONDAY

-6:41 p.m.: endangering children. Jaime Catherine Wilks, 32, of Sidney, was issued a summons on endangering children charges.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

