Police log
TUESDAY
-11:38 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Police made an arrest after a suspicious vehicle was reported at East Court Street and Doorley Road.
-12:36 a.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person at the Hampton Inn on Hampton Court.
-7:18 p.m.: unauthorized use of motor vehicle. An unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at the Old Wash House on East Court Street.
-9:15 a.m.: trespassing. Trespassing was reported in the block of East Court Street.
-8:30 a.m.: warrant. Carleeah Nauticia Brown, 26, of Dayton, was arrested on a warrant.
MONDAY
-6:41 p.m.: endangering children. Jaime Catherine Wilks, 32, of Sidney, was issued a summons on endangering children charges.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.