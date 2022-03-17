Police log

WEDNESDAY

-10:30 p.m.: warrant. Logan Tyler Richard, 18, of Bradford, was arrested on warrant.

-10:30 p.m.: warrant. Douglas Tristen Johnson, 19, of Piqua, was arrested on warrant.

-3:33 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from a property in the 100 block of Shelby Street.

-2 p.m.: warrant. Thomas Lee Hicks, 47, at large, was arrested on warrant.

-1:47 p.m.: trespassing. A trespassing was reported at a property in the 400 block of Buckeye Avenue.

-12:25 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle or person was reported at Roadside Park on South Main Avenue.

-9:10 a.m.: drugs. Police were called about a report of drugs in the 200 block of Enterprise Avenue.

Crashes

Rebeka Nicole New, 22, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 5:25 a.m.

New was traveling eastbound on state Route 47 when hit the rear of the vehicle in front of him that was driven by Matthew Douglas Bender, 20, of Sidney.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

