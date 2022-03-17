Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-6:30 p.m.: trespassing. A trespassing was reported in the 200 block of North Linden Street in Anna.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-12:05 p.m.: carbon monoxide. Van Buren Township Fire conducted a CO investigation.

-1:27 a.m.: miscellaneous fire. A miscellaneous fire was reported at Fessler Buxton and Kaser Roads in Piqua.

-12:24 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

WEDNESDAY

-9:58 p.m.: crash with injuries. Botkins Fire responded to a crash with injuries in the 12000 block of Dixie Highway.

-9:11 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

