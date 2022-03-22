Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-2:17 a.m.: prowlers. Deputies responded to a report of prowlers at a property in the 10400 block of Museum Trail in Piqua.

MONDAY

-11:19 a.m.: stolen vehicle. A vehicle was reported stolen in the 4600 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Sidney.

SUNDAY

-11:25 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported at the Shelby Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road in Sidney.

-6:26 p.m.: investigate complaint. A complaint shooting was reported heard in the 500 block of Lindsey Road in Sidney.

-5:34 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 3000 block of River Road.

FRIDAY

-9:38 p.m.: prowlers. Deputies responded to a report of prowlers at a property in the 18800 block of Wells Road in Jackson Center.

-7:13 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a report of a crash in the 4400 block of Russia Versailles Road in Houston.

Village log

SATURDAY

-11:33 a.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 100 block of East Park Street in Fort Loramie.

-9:39 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 400 block of College Street.

-12:45 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 18500 block of Montra Road in Jackson Center.

SUNDAY

-10:35 p.m.: stolen vehicle. A vehicle was reported stolen at West Pike and South Main Streets.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-4:15 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue squad responded to a call in the 16600 block of Santa Fe-New Knoxville Road.

MONDAY

-3:39 p,m.: medical. Russia Fire and Versailles EMS responded to a call in the 500 block of East Main Street in Russia.

-6:59 a.m.: medical. Houston, Perry Port Salem and Spirit Rescue squads responded to a call in the 5200 block of Frazier Guy Road in Sidney.

SATURDAY

-3:26 a.m.: medical. Russia and Spirit Rescue squads responded to a call in the 1900 block of Kelch Road in Russia.

FRIDAY

-10:20 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to a call in the 10300 block of Shelby Freyburg Road.

-12:07 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to a call in the unit block of Lane Street in Fort Loramie.

THURSDAY

-3:06 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Fire and Rescue responded to a call in the 4100 block of state Rout 362 in Fort Loramie.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

