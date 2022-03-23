Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-10:06 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 16400 block of McCartyville Road.

Crashes

No one was cited after a single-vehicle crash on Friday at 7:10 a.m.

Daniel L. Hewitt, 40, of Houston. was traveling west on Russia Versailles Road when he went off the roadway and hit a mail box at 4410 Russia Versailles Road before coming to a final stop in a field.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

–10:36 a.m. to 2:58 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

TUESDAY

–4:10 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to a call in the 13300 block of Staley Road.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

