Police log

WEDNESDAY

-9:10 p.m.: criminal trespass. Andrew James Schmidt, 55, at large, was arrested on criminal trespass_land premises of another charges.

-9:01 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from VP Racing gas station on Michigan Street.

-7:56 p.m.: trespassing. A trespassing was reported at a property in the 1300 block of Constitution Avenue.

-5:02 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from VP Racing gas station on Michigan Street.

–3:50 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from City Hall on West Poplar Street.

-1:23 p.m.: trespassing. A trespassing was reported at a property in the 800 block of North Main Avenue.

-12:06 p.m.: warrant. Lisa Marilyn Long, 49, of Piqua, was arrested on warrant.

-1:17 p.m.: threats. Threats were reported at Orthopedics of SouthWest on Third Avenue.

-12:35 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 300 block of Enterprise Avenue.

–9:26 a.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from the Shelby County Health Department on West Poplar Street.

-8:45 a.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from Wilson Health on Michigan Street.

Crashes

Corey M. Thompson, 16, of Sidney, was cited with operating a vehicle without reasonable control after a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 5:02 a.m.

Thompson was traveling southbound on Port Jefferson Road when he left of center, over corrected and went off the roadway to the right and hit a fire hydrant and a “No Parking Anytime” sign.

• No one was cited after a single-vehicle crash on Thursday, March 17, at 1:50 p.m.

Elania LeMaster, 40, of Sidney, was traveling northbound in the right lane of travel on North Vandemark Road near the intersection with Russell road when she was forced into the curb on North Vandemark due to another vehicle in the left lane was trying to get over into the right lane, but no contact was made with both vehicles.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-1:11 p.m.: odor Firefighters conducted a odor investigation.

-10:38 a.m. to 12:28 p.m. p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

WEDNESDAY

– 11:5 a.m. to p.m.10:28 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

