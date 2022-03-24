Sheriff’s log
THURSDAY
-7:44 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of a theft in the 5300 block of Rangeline Road.
-7:20 p.m.: scam. Deputies responded to a report of a scam in the 11600 block of state Route 362.
WEDNESDAY
-1:01 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of a theft in the unit block of McGrill Way.
-11:36 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of a theft in the 10000 block of state Route 47.
-10:06 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of a theft in the 16400 block of McCartyville Road.
Fire, rescue
THURSDAY
-3:50 a.m. to 1:16 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.
WEDNESDAY
-7:48 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.
