SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of September 2021. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Steven E. Sale, 56, of Sidney, was charged with turns at intersections, $130 fine.

Ann M. Ahms, 60, of Dublin, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Evan Michael Cole, 31, of Waterford, Michigan, was charged with speeding, 89 mph in a 70 mph, amended to 74 mph in a 70 mph, $255 fine.

Sativa Marie Amos, 20, of Jackson, Michigan, was charged with speeding, 93 mph in a 70 mph, $175 fine.

Marcus Emory Copeland, II, 20, of Lima, was charged with speeding, 91 mph in a 70 mph, $175 fine.

William Rosenthal, IV, 61, of Cincinnati, was charged with speeding, 85 in a 70 mph, $135 fine.

Ethan T. Ferguson, 22, of Columbus, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Cathy L. Foland, 63, of Fairborn, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Leif Freeman, 53, of Fairfield, was charged with driver seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Jeb David Friend, 37, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Samantha Ann Hightower, 31, of Russia, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Joshua M. Homan, 46, of Trenton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kaylee Marie Katterhenry, 22, of St. Marys, was charged with driver seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Nathan Ray Klys, 20, of New Bremen, was charged with distracted driving enhancement (dismissed), and failure to yield the right of way (stop sign), $230 fine.

Laura Ann Moses, 37, of Williamsburg, Kentucky, was charged with driving under suspension and speeding, 69 mph in a 55 mph, $285 fine.

Ramon E. Peralta, 54, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Taylor Lee Ann Muter, 22, of New Carlisle, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Gabriel Marcelus O’Neal, 21, of Bowling Green, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Daniel C. Rice, 19, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, 82 mph in a 55 mph, $211 fine.

Karla Faye McArdle, 34, of Arcadia, Florida, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Devin Michael Remaklus, 25, of Coldwater, was charged with driver seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Erika Jean Smith, 27, of New Bremen, was charged with speeding, 79 mph in a 55 mph, $175 fine.

William L. Walker, 32, of Falmouth, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Michael R. Willmann, 37, of Columbus, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kimberly A. Zook, 55, of St. Marys, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jared Russell Storer, 30, of St. Marys, was charged with driver seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Joseph T. Bowman, 50, of St. Marys, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Grace Elizabeth Deitsch, 21, of New Knoxville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Simon Ureigh Hicks, 19, of Houston, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Andrew T. Huff, 73, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Anna Blackwell, 40, of Belleville, Michigan, was charged with speeding 36 mph in a 20 mph, amended to lighted lights required, $146 fine.

Jennifer Kies, 48, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Ted Kuck, 69, of St. Marys, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Randall J. Larger, 64, of Minster, was charged with failing to stop for a school bus, $186 fine.

Ashley C. Luthman, 33, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Richard G. Moeller, 45, of Celina, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Donnie William Waldroop, 29, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension with restrictions, amended to driving without a license, 10 days in jail, $380 fine.

Dustin Linville, 30, of Lancaster, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Emily E. Richardson, 34, of Houston, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Elizabeth S. Swint, 33, of Russia, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Joseph E. Wamsley, 45, of Sidney, was charged with operating a motor vehicle with a temporary permit, $136 fine.