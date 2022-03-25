Two elude arrest for over three months

SIDNEY — Two individuals, Robert John Price III, 25, of Bellefontaine, and Lauren Parshyn, 30, of Sevierville and Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, who both failed to appear for their sentencing more than three months ago, continue to elude capture.

Price failed to appear for scheduled sentencing on Jan. 3, 2022, and the bond was forfeited. An arrest warrant was issued on Jan. 6, 2022 after he was indicted by the Shelby County grand jury on one count of failure to appear. Price was initially indicted for drug trafficking (marijuana) and possessing criminal tools (bags), each being a fifth-degree felony, which allegedly occurred on June 10, 2021. The grand jury found that a Taurus PT809 9mm pistol and $3,528 in cash were subject to forfeiture. On Nov. 24, 2021, Price pleaded guilty to one count of fifth-degree drug trafficking with the second charge dismissed.

Parshyn failed to appear for scheduled sentencing on Jan. 3, 2022, and the court ordered the 10% put down ($2,500) forfeited and ruled in favor of the state of Ohio for the balance of the bond due ($22,500). An arrest warrant was issued on Jan. 6, 2022. Parshyn was initially indicted on one felony and two misdemeanor charges: tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, and two counts of drug possession, each being a first-degree misdemeanor. On or about Dec. 19, 2018, Parshyn allegedly possessed or used Suboxone and Xanax, as well as concealed a container of marijuana, Suboxone strips, pills, a spoon, and white powder on her person. Parshyn entered a plea of guilty on Nov. 24, 2021, and the judge accepted the plea on Nov. 29, 2021, to attempted tampering with evidence, a fourth-degree felony, and the two counts of drug possession against her were dropped. No further information is available as of March 10, 2022.

Chase Spencer Gilliam-Beale, 19, of Englewood, was sentenced to treatment at the WORTH Center for one count of drug possession (Marijuana), a fourth-degree felony. Gilliam-Beale was initially indicted for events that allegedly occurred on or about April 17, 2021. The charges included one count of failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer when he allegedly fled police officers at excessive speeds as well as ran stop signs and endangered others, a third-degree felony, two counts of drug trafficking (between 1,000 and 5,000 grams of marijuana and eight Oxycodone pills), one being a third degree felony and another being a fifth-degree felony, respectively, and possessing criminal tools (bags), a fifth-degree felony. Additionally, the grand jury found that $104,312.17 in cash was derived from the commission of the felony. On Feb. 8, 2022, Gilliam-Beale pleaded guilty to the reduced charge of one count of possession of drugs, a fourth-degree felony and all other charges were dismissed.

Michael R. Finley, 33, of Piqua, was sentenced to five years of probation (with 41 days of jail credit) and all costs of prosecution for one count of failure to provide a change of address, a fourth-degree felony. He was initially indicted on one count of failure to provide a change of address, a third-degree felony, for events occurring on or about March 4, 2021, after previously being convicted of gross sexual imposition and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a third-degree felony, in Miami County. On Sept. 24, 2021, Finley was found not competent to stand trial and was remanded to Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital in Toledo or a similar facility for up to six months. Then, on Jan. 13, 2022, he entered a guilty plea to an amended charge of failure to provide a change of address, a fourth-degree felony, and could have faced a maximum of 18 months in prison and up to $5,000 in fines.

The inability to follow the rules of probation resulted in additional sentencing.

Sammy O’Quinn, 41, of Sidney, was sentenced to 15 days in the Shelby County Jail and all costs of prosecution for violating probation. O’Quinn was initially indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (Methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony, and possessing criminal tools (a pipe), for events allegedly occurring on or about Jan. 30, 2021. On May 12, 2021, O’Quinn pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, while the second charge was dismissed. O’Quinn was awarded 98 days of jail credit and afterward was sentenced to completion of a community-based correctional facility treatment program followed by residence at STAR house or a similar program, as well as all costs of prosecution. The sentencing also stipulated that violation of the sentences “shall lead to a more restrictive sanction or a longer sanction, including a basic prison term of 12 months, including up to three years of discretionary post release control.”

Brennan Taylor, 23, of Sidney, was sentenced on March 2, 2022, to completion of the MonDay program, continued probation, and all costs of prosecution, for violating probation. Taylor was initially indicted on Nov. 19, 2020, on one count of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. On or about Oct. 7, 2020, Taylor allegedly stored a loaded black Taurus handgun under the passenger’s seat of his vehicle. He was convicted of that crime after pleading guilty on Oct. 21, 2021. In exchange for a guilty plea, the state agreed to a “nolle prosequi” in another case against Taylor. (According to the legal website nolo.com, “nolle prosequi” is the legal option to act as if the charges had never been filed and is often used in cases where the prosecutor feels there is insufficient evidence to obtain a conviction, but leaves the door open to pursue the same charges again in the future, whereas an acquittal would not be able to pursue the charges again, as it would then be classified as “double jeopardy”).

Taylor also would be required to forfeit weapons from both cases. Taylor was then sentenced to five years of community service, successful completion of treatment and additional counseling at the WORTH center, or similar community-based correctional facility, as well as to pay all costs of prosecution, in the original case against him. According to the original sentence, violating its conditions would lead to a more restrictive or longer sanction, including a basic prison term of six to 18 months, and up to two years of post-release probation.

