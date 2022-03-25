Police log

THURSDAY

-10:33 to 10:52 p.m.: intoxicated driver. Police received two calls about an intoxicated driver at the Fraternal Order of Eagles on East Court Street.

-10:04 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at Bridges Community Action Center on Children’s’ Home Road.

-9:38 p.m.: investigate complaint. Police received a report shots were heard in the 600 block of on St. Marys Avenue.

-7:51 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove an individual at the Quality Inn on Michigan Street.

Crashes

Chastity D. Crowder, 47, of Piqua, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 6:55 p.m.

Crowder was traveling westbound on state Route 47 at Interstate 75 when she hit the rear of the stopped vehicle in front of her driven by John Jean K. Young, 57, of Sidney, causing a collision.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-3:01 to 9:26 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

