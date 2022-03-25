Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-8:07 a.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 5000 block of state Route 29 in Sidney.

THURSDAY

-11:05 p.m.: prowlers. Deputies responded to a report of prowlers in the 18600 block of state Route 47 in Sidney.

WEDNESDAY

-6:14 p.m.: protection order violation. Deputies responded to a report of a CPO violation in the 2900 block of Fair Road in Sidney.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-2:46 p.m.: fire alarm. Houston, Lockington and Russia Fire Departments responded to a fire alarm on Patterson Halpin Road.

-6:46 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

WEDNESDAY

-3:16 p.m.: fire alarm. Botkins Fire responded to a fire alarm in the 16100 block of South Main Street in Anna.

-3:12 to 8:36 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

