Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

SUNDAY

-5:58 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a trespassing report in the 500 block of Wierwille Way in New Knoxville.

-9:53 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft report in the 6000 block of Houston Road.

-2:24 a.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

SATURDAY

-9:15 p.m.: trash dumping. Trash was reported dumped in the 100 block of state Route 66.

FRIDAY

-4:35 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft report in the 2500 block of state Route 29 in Sidney.

-3:56 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft report in the 21700 block of Dingman Slagle Road in Sidney.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-8:24 a.m. to 12:33 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

SUNDAY

-6:27 a.m. to 4:36 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

SATURDAY

-6:36 a.m.: field fire. Botkins Fire responded to a field fire in the 11300 block of Hardin Pike.

-4:38 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

FRIDAY

-5:35 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

-5:30 p.m.: fire. Fort Loramie Fire responded to a miscellaneous fire in Minster.

-4:59 p.m.: fire alarm. Lockington Fire responded to a fire alarm in the 1800 block of Kuther Road in Sidney.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

