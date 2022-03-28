Sheriff’s log
MONDAY
SUNDAY
-5:58 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a trespassing report in the 500 block of Wierwille Way in New Knoxville.
-9:53 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft report in the 6000 block of Houston Road.
-2:24 a.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.
SATURDAY
-9:15 p.m.: trash dumping. Trash was reported dumped in the 100 block of state Route 66.
FRIDAY
-4:35 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft report in the 2500 block of state Route 29 in Sidney.
-3:56 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft report in the 21700 block of Dingman Slagle Road in Sidney.
Fire, rescue
MONDAY
-8:24 a.m. to 12:33 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.
SUNDAY
-6:27 a.m. to 4:36 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.
SATURDAY
-6:36 a.m.: field fire. Botkins Fire responded to a field fire in the 11300 block of Hardin Pike.
-4:38 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.
FRIDAY
-5:35 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.
-5:30 p.m.: fire. Fort Loramie Fire responded to a miscellaneous fire in Minster.
-4:59 p.m.: fire alarm. Lockington Fire responded to a fire alarm in the 1800 block of Kuther Road in Sidney.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.