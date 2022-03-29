Police log

MONDAY

-5:43 p.m.: menacing. Menacing was reported in the 1100 block of Westwood Drive.

-5:30 p.m.: warrant. Travis E. Nelson, 29, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-5:29 p.m.: juvenile problem. A juvenile problem was reported on North Highland Avenue.

-5:26 p.m.: unruly juvenile. An unruly juvenile was reported on Shelby Street.

-3:30 p.m.: violate protection order. Bryan Keith Huffman, 35, of Piqua, was arrested on violate protection order_or consent agreement charges.

-2:01 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 100 block of East Bennett Street.

-12:05 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 400 block of South Main Avenue.

-11:06 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 100 block of West Poplar Street.

-9:15 a.m.: unruly juvenile. An unruly juvenile was reported on Sycamore Avenue.

-8:40 a.m.: warrant. Hezron D. Collie, 43, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-4:03 a.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported at Wilson Health on Michigan Street.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

