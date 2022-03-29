Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-10:26 a.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 3100 block of Russia Versailles Road.

MONDAY

-9:53 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 500 block of Houston Road.

-3:51 p.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted at mile marker 103 on Interstate 75.

-4:44 a.m.: investigate complaint. A complaint shooting was reported heard in the 200 block of Emerald Court in Anna.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-3:31 a.m. to 12:49 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

MONDAY

-6:08 a.m. to 6:19 p,m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

