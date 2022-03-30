Police log

WEDNESDAY

-12:03 a.m.: criminal trespass. Robbie Gene Carr, 45, at large, was arrested on criminal trespass and resisting arrest charges.

TUESDAY

-9:34 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 400 block of East Court Street.

-8:11 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person at Bridges Community Action Center on Children’s Home Road.

-6:40 p.m.: intoxicated driver. An intoxicated driver was reported at Whittier Elementary School on Belmont Street.

-:57 p.m.: harassment. Harassment was reported at Family Dollar Store on Wapakoneta Avenue.

-11 a.m.: warrant. Orlando Johnson, 45, of Troy, was arrested on a warrant.

MONDAY

Crashes

Heather Nicole Ropp, 21, of Rosewood, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 10:59 a.m.

Ropp was traveling northbound on South Main Avenue when he hit the stopped vehicle in front of him that was driven by Matthew James Delafuente, 25, of Sidney.

• Marissa Anne Stephenson, 25, of Sidney, was cited with starting and backing vehicles after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 8:33 p.m.

Stephenson was backing out of a driveway in the 1300 block of Hickory Court when she hit a legally parked vehicle owned by Scott Allen Sherman, of Sidney, at the location.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-2:05 to 5 p.m.: HAZMAT. Firefighters responded to a HAZMAT call.

-8:13 a.m. to 11:28 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls.

MONDAY

-11:21 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.

-7:34 a.m. to 11:19 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

