Sheriff’s log
WEDNESDAY
-2:23 p.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported in the 100 block of East Court Street in Sidney.
-1 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 12200 block of East Lockington Road.
-10:54 a.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 100 block of North Street in Russia.
TUESDAY
-10:52 p.m.: trespassing. A trespassing was reported in the 17400 block of Miami Shelby East Road.
Village log
WEDNESDAY
-8:16 a.m.: pursuit. Botkins and Jackson Center Police responded to a pursuit at Southland Road and state Route 65.
TUESDAY
-7:17 p.m.: property damage crash. Botkins Police responded to report of a crash in the 500 block of East State Street in Botkins.
Fire, rescue
WEDNESDAY
-11:05 a.m.: vehicle fire. A vehicle fire was reported in the unit block of East Park Street in Fort Loramie.
TUESDAY
-7:07 p.m.: fire alarm. Houston, Lockington, Russia and deputies responded to a report of a structure fire in the 5500 block of Smith Road in Houston.
-8:12 a.m. to 8:12 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.