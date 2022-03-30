Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-2:23 p.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported in the 100 block of East Court Street in Sidney.

-1 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 12200 block of East Lockington Road.

-10:54 a.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 100 block of North Street in Russia.

TUESDAY

-10:52 p.m.: trespassing. A trespassing was reported in the 17400 block of Miami Shelby East Road.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-8:16 a.m.: pursuit. Botkins and Jackson Center Police responded to a pursuit at Southland Road and state Route 65.

TUESDAY

-7:17 p.m.: property damage crash. Botkins Police responded to report of a crash in the 500 block of East State Street in Botkins.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-11:05 a.m.: vehicle fire. A vehicle fire was reported in the unit block of East Park Street in Fort Loramie.

TUESDAY

-7:07 p.m.: fire alarm. Houston, Lockington, Russia and deputies responded to a report of a structure fire in the 5500 block of Smith Road in Houston.

-8:12 a.m. to 8:12 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

