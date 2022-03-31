Police log

WEDNESDAY

-8:32 p.m.: warrant. Norita L. Wriston, 59, of Sidney, was arrested on warrant.

-7:15 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 200 block of North Highland Avenue.

-6:44 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at Kroger on Michigan Street.

-2:33 p.m.: trespassing. A trespassing was reported at the Northwood Village Apartments on Collins Avenue.

-2:05 p.m.: intoxicated driver. An intoxicated driver was reported at South Main Avenue at East Court Street.

-11:35 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 500 block of Second Avenue.

Crashes

Bruce Dennis Goble, 64, of Sidney, was cited with operating failure to control after a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 6:34 p.m.

Goble was traveling eastbound on Stratford Drive when he was negotiating a curved and went off the roadway and hit a fire hydrant and then re-entered the roadway.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-10:18 p.m.: wash down. Firefighters conducted a wash down.

-12:09 to 11:31 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.