Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-1 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a crash report in the 12200 block of East Lockington Road.

-12:05 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a crash report in the 1500 block of Michigan Street in Sidney.

-7:20 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in Piqua.

-2:26 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a crash report in the 19000 block of Botkins Road in Jackson Center.

-12:26 to 7:12 a.m.: lines/pole or trees down. Deputies received 13 reports or lines or a pole down in the county.

WEDNESDAY

-8:46 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies assisted another unit in the 600 block of North Ohio Avenue.

-8:11 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of a theft in the 1000 block of Doorley Road.

-12:59 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Deputies responded to a report of a report of neighbor trouble in the 2300 block of Collins Avenue.

-11:36 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of a theft in the 10000 block of state Route 47.

-10:54 a.m.: scam. Deputies responded to a report of a scam in the 100 block of North Street in Russia.

-12:43 a.m. to 4:47 p.m.: lines/pole or trees down. Deputies received six reports or lines or a pole down in the county.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-8:21 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

WEDNESDAY

-5:42 p.m.: field fire. Jackson Center Fire responded to a field fire in the 14700 block of Strong Road in Jackson Center.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

