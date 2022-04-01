Police log

THURSDAY

-11:32 p.m.: breaking and entering in progress. A breaking and entering was reported in the 1800 block of Fair Oaks Drive.

-7:08 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at Coin Laundry on Michigan Street.

-3:58 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove an individual at property in the 700 block of North Ohio Avenue.

-9:56 a.m.: fraud. A fraud was reported at Bunny’s Pharmacy on North Main Avenue.

-8:33 a.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 700 block of Countryside Street.

-4:29 a.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 700 block of Foraker Avenue.

Crashes

No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 12:05 p.m.

Scott David Conley, 23, of Sidney, was operating a bicycle eastbound on the sidewalk in the 1500 block of state Route 47 when the stopped vehicle, driven by Marcus Allen Roll, 36, of Sidney, was at the edge of the parking lot attempting to pull out onto Michigan Street and Conley did not realize Roll was inching over the sidewalk, the crash report said, and just barely clipped his handle bar on the front of Roll’s vehicle. The collision caused Conley to fall off his bike and scrape his elbow.

• April A. Brandon, 52, of Sidney, was cited with turning at intersections after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 6:59 a.m.

Brandon was traveling eastbound on state Route 47 when she failed to yield when turning left onto Fourth Avenue and it the westbound vehicle on state Route 47, driven by Amanda J. Steenrod, 39, of Sidney, causing Steenrod’s vehicle to spin around and come to a stop facing the east.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

