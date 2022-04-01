Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-10:26 a.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 3000 block of North Kuther Road in Sidney.

-12:56 a.m.: prowlers. Deputies responded to a report of prowlers in the 300 block of Onyx Drive in Anna.

Village log

THURSDAY

-4:16 p.m.: theft. Anna Police responded to a report of a theft in the 200 block of Diamond Drive in Anna.

-11:14 p.m.: theft. Botkins and Jackson Center Police responded to a report of a theft in the 500 block of East State Street in Botkins.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-10:19 a.m.: crash with injuries. Anna EMS and Fire responded to a crash with injuries at County Road 25A at state Route 219..

THURSDAY

-8:57 a.m.: lines down. Houston Fire responded to a report lines down in the 5500 block of Houston Road.

-8:21 a.m. to 4:10 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.