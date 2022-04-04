Police log

SUNDAY

-9:07 p.m.: intoxicated person. An intoxicated subject was reported in the 1000 block of North Main Avenue.

-8:28 p.m.: criminal mischief. Criminal mischief was reported in the 200 block of Pomeroy Avenue.

-8:24 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported in the 800 block of Clinton Avenue.

-3:55 p.m.: criminal mischief. Criminal mischief was reported in the 500 block of Park Street.

-3:40 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 500 block of Park Street.

-2:42 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 200 block of Queen Street.

-2:23 a.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person at a property in the 600 block of Sycamore Avenue.

SATURDAY

-4:49 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 400 block of Michigan Street.

-3:19 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person at a property in the 800 block of Second Avenue.

-1:19 p.m.: breaking and entering. A past breaking and entering was reported in the 300 block of South Walnut Avenue.

-12:02 p.m.: intoxicated driver. An intoxicated subject was reported at the post office on North Ohio Avenue.

-7:42 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 300 block of Lane Street.

-6:46 a.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported at South Ohio Avenue at East Court Street.

FRIDAY

-9:58 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 100 block of East Dallas Street.

-7:09 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person at the Dollar General 0n West Russell Road.

-6:42 p.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported at or near Little Caesar’s Pizza’s property on Michigan Street.

-3:53 p.m.: intoxicated driver. An intoxicated subject was reported at Taco Bell on Michigan Street.

Crashes

Brittany Nicole Williams, 32, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 8:26 p.m.

Williams was traveling westbound on state Route 47 when she hit the rear of the stopped vehicle in front of that was driven by Paula Marie Pate, 44, of Sidney.

• No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday on 3:27 p.m.

Daniel D. Benedict, of Seville, was parked on the south side of West Court Street when opened his driver’s side door into traffic and the eastbound vehicle driven by Richard D. Kessler, 78, of Urbana, hit the door with his right side mirror.

• Sue A. Hull, 76, of Sidney, was cited with right of way when turning left after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 3:50 p.m.

Hull was attempting to turn left onto Folkerth Road without yielding to and was struck by the westbound vehicle on state Route 47, driven by Aaliyah Ann Osborne, 17, of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-1:55 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.

-12:29 a.m. to 10:09 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 12 calls.

SATURDAY

-5:19 p.m.: open burn. Firefighters conducted an open burn investigation.

-5:04. to 10:59 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to two fire calls.

-7:25 a.m. to 11:03 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls.

FRIDAY

-9:27 to 11:23 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to two fire calls.

-7:20 a.m. to 5:05 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

