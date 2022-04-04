Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-5:40 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 10900 block of Comanche Drive.

-2:12 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported on state Routes 119 and 29 in Anna.

-10:53 a.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 15300 block of Meranda Road in Anna.

-8:53 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft report in the 9700 block of Lochard Road.

Village log

SUNDAY

-5:58 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Jackson Center Police responded to a report of neighbor trouble in the 100 block of Redbud Circle in Jackson Center.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-9:03 a.m. to 8:20 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

