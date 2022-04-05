Police log

MONDAY

-7:59 p.m.: warrant. Kent Alla Ryan, 20, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-5:29 p.m.: criminal mischief. Criminal mischief was reported in the 700 block of Buckeye Avenue.

-2:43 p.m.: theft. A theft in progress was reported at Arrowhead Apartments on Arrowhead Drive.

-1:57 p.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported in the area of South Ohio Avenue at East Court Street.

-12:26 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 600 block of Park Street.

-11:51 a.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 800 block of Fielding Road.

-8:57 a.m.: warrant. Lisa Marie Joslyn, 42, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-8:02 a.m.: trespassing. A trespassing was reported at Ring Container Tech on Oak Avenue.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-3:37 to 4:33 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

