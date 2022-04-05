Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-9:50 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported on Interstate 75 at mile marker 90.

MONDAY

-9:58 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported on Lock Two Road.

SATURDAY

-9:03 a.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 10900 block of Commanche Drive.

-8:34 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 9300 block of Pasco Montra Road.

-3:24 a.m.: prowlers. Prowlers were reported in the 9500 block of Riverview Place.

-12:12 a.m.: trespassing. Trespassing was reported in the 5500 block of Wierville Road in New Knoxville.

FRIDAY

-8:23 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a crash in the 14700 block of County Road 25A in Anna.

-7:52 p.m.: trespassing. Trespassing was reported in the 10400 block of Museum Trail in Piqua.

-7:15 p.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 2600 block of state Route 29 in Sidney.

Village log

SATURDAY

-2:11 a.m.: pursuit. Jackson Center Police and deputies responded to a engage in a pursuit in the 19000 block of state Route 65 in Jackson Center.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-1:17 to 5:35 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

SATURDAY

-11:02 p.m.: fire alarm. Anna, Lockington, Port Jefferson and Sidney Fire Departments responded to a fire alarm in the 2900 block of Fair Road.

–5:16 to 6:09 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

FRIDAY

-4:58 to 11:57 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

