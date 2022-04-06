Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-5:36 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to crash report at South Main Street and East Pike Street in Jackson Center.

Village log

THURSDAY

-2:21 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 300 block of North Ohio Street in Jackson Center.

WEDNESDAY

-8:16 a.m.: threats or harassment. Anna Police responded to a report of threats or harassment in the 600 block of East Main Street in Anna.

-2:31 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 100 block of West Street in Botkins.

Crashes

Logan Craemer Topp, 17, of New Bremen, was charged with OVI after a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday on 9:55 p.m.

Topp was traveling westbound on Lock Two Road when his vehicle went off the south side of the road and hit a utility pole, dropping lines along the ditch and over the vehicle.

• Phillip Matthew Fisher, 19, Wapakoneta, was cited with speed limits-assured clear distance ahead Friday, April 1, 8:26 p.m.

Fisher southbound on County Road 25A when he failed to brake and hit the rear if the slowing vehicle in front of him that was trying to avoid hitting a deer crossing the roadway.

That other vehicle was driven by Jeffrey William Bertke, 41, of Anna.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-9:41 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

-8:36 a.m.: crash with injuries. Lockington Fire responded to a crash on state Route 66 at Ziegler Road. the 5500 block of Smith Road in Houston.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

