Police log

THURSDAY

-4:35 p.m.: intoxicated driver. An intoxicated driver was reported in the 1500 block of Michigan Street.

-3:25 p.m.: intoxicated driver. An intoxicated driver was reported in the 2300 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-2 p.m.: driving under the influence. Brenda S. Smith, 60, of Piqua, as arrested for OVI.

-1:34 p.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported in the area of South Ohio Avenue and East Court Street.

-9:29 a.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 200 block of Franklin Avenue.

-9 a.m.: warrant. Gage Maxon, 27, of Piqua, was arrested on a warrant.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-8:29 a.m. to 11:51 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 10 calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.