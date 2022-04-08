Police log
THURSDAY
-4:35 p.m.: intoxicated driver. An intoxicated driver was reported in the 1500 block of Michigan Street.
-3:25 p.m.: intoxicated driver. An intoxicated driver was reported in the 2300 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.
-2 p.m.: driving under the influence. Brenda S. Smith, 60, of Piqua, as arrested for OVI.
-1:34 p.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported in the area of South Ohio Avenue and East Court Street.
-9:29 a.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 200 block of Franklin Avenue.
-9 a.m.: warrant. Gage Maxon, 27, of Piqua, was arrested on a warrant.
Fire, rescue
THURSDAY
-8:29 a.m. to 11:51 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 10 calls.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.