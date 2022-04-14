Police log

WEDNESDAY

-10:27 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person at a property in the 800 block of Oak Avenue.

-7 p.m.: telecommunications harassment. Ida Rose Foster, 58, of Sidney,was issued a summons on telecommunications harassment_anonymous harassing, etc, charges.

-5:47 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 100 block of East Poplar Street.

-5:32 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported in the 200 block of Belmont Street.

-4:04 p.m.: burglary. A past burglary was reported in the 1900 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-1:21 p.m.: criminal trespass. Joshua N. Fleming, 43, at large, was arrested on criminal trespass_land premises of another charges.

-12:21 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 800 block of Dingman Street.

-11:29 a.m. to 3:20 p.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported at South Ohio Avenue at East Court Street.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-12:35 to 6:18 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

WEDNESDAY

-2:09 to 11:55 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 12 calls.

-midnight to 8:35 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

