Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-1:29 p.m.: tree down. A tree was reported down on Brown and Miami Shelby Roads.

WEDNESDAY

-9:52 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 7700 block of Hughes Road in Houston.

-5:01 p.m.: CPO violation. Deputies responded to a report of a protection order was violated in the 18400 block of Herring Road.

-4:03 p.m.: investigate complaint. A person with a gun was reported at County Road 25A at Sharp Road.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-3:32 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 1800 block of state Route 47 in Russia.

-3:16 p.m.: property damage crash. Anna Police responded to a crash at East Main Street at Pike Street.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-6:07 a.m..: medical. Medics responded to a call.

WEDNESDAY

-4:56 to 10:14 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

