Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

THURSDAY

-7:50 p.m.: ATV complaint. Deputies responded to an ATV complaint in the 5000 block of Dawson Road in Houston.

-5:33 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 300 block of South Main Avenue in Sidney.

-5:12 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at Michigan Street at Interstate 75.

-4:13 p.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted at mile marker 104 on I-75.

-3 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

Village log

FRIDAY

-11:08 a.m.: property damage crash. Botkins Police responded to a crash in the 16400 block South Main Street, .

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-1:53 p.m.: pole down. A pole was reported down in the 500 block of Versailles Road.

THURSDAY

-11:05.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm in the 18000 block of state Route 65 in Jackson Center.

-9:22 p.m.: gas leak. Port Jefferson Fire responded to a gas leak in the 14800 block of Sharp Road.

-8:21 a.m. to 4:10 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

