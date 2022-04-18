Police log

MONDAY

-8:21 a.m.: damage. Past damaging charges was reported in the 800 block of Countryside Street.

-8:07 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported in the 300 block of Spruce Avenue.

SUNDAY

-9:33 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person in the 200 block of West Court Street.

-9:12 p.m.: warrant. Justin M. Rhoads, 23, of Belle Center, was arrested on a warrant.

-7:07 p.m.: burglary. A burglary was reported in the 1100 block of Evergreen Drive.

-2:43 a.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person at a property in the 200 block of Maple Street.

SATURDAY

-8:17 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported at the Sidney Police Department on West Court Street.

-2:57 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported in the 300 block of Enterprise Avenue.

-4:49 p.m.: investigate complain. Shots heard were reported in the 1000 block of Apple Blossom Lane.

-3:19 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person at a property in the 800 block of Second Avenue.

FRIDAY

-8:19 p.m.: intoxicated driver. An intoxicated subject was reported at Speedway on Michigan Street.

-7:20 p.m.: intoxicated driver. An intoxicated subject was reported in the 400 block of Canal Street.

Crashes

David Wolaver, 33, of Fort Loramie, was cited with driving on the left of road side after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 4:07 p.m.

Wolaver was operating a motorcycle northbound on Broadway Avenue when he conducted a wide right turn onto Johnston Drive and hit the westbound vehicle on Johnston Drive, driven by Faith Martin, 31, of Sidney, that was slowing for its stop at Broadway Avenue. Wolaver’s bike then fell to the right side and ejected him.

• David J. Paschal, 56, of Sidney, was cited with driving within lanes after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 3:32 p.m.

Paschal was traveling southbound on Folkerth Avenue when he merged from the center lane into the curbside lane and hit the southbound vehicle, driven by Lorri Anna Bryant, 56, of Sidney, that was traveling southbound on Folkerth Avenue in the curbside lane approaching the stop light on state Route 47.

• David J. Cotterman, 66, of Sidney, was cited with starting and backing vehicles after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 10:28 a.m.

Cotterman was backing out of a driveway in the 1100 block of Hamilton Avenue when he hit a legally parked vehicle across the street, that is owned by Cole A. Denise, of Sidney.

• David S. Boyer, 65, of Sidney, was cited with right of way when turning left after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 5:54 p.m.

Boyer was traveling southbound on North Vandemark Road when he was hit by the northbound vehicle on North Vandemark Road, driven by Derek Richards, 30, of Sidney, as he turned into Richards pathway.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-4:08 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-5:40 a.m. to 11:18 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls.

SATURDAY

-5:04. to 6:44 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-midnight to 11 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 10 calls.

FRIDAY

-12:25 a.m. to 7:53 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to eight calls.

THURSDAY

–12:35 a.m. to 8:38 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to nine calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

