Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-1:27 p.m.: criminal damage. Damage was reported in the 13200 block of Luthman Road in Minster.

-12:24 p.m.: criminal damage. Damage was reported on Lockport Trail.

-10:04 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 13000 block of Sidney Freyburg.

SUNDAY

-11:47 p.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted at mile marker 90 on Interstate 75.

-7:49 p.m.: assault. Deputies responded to a report of an assault in Sidney.

-9:15 a.m.: stolen vehicle. A vehicle was reported stolen in the 10300 block of Stangel Road.

Village log

MONDAY

-11:49 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 500 block of South Main Street in Fort Jefferson.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-1:56 to 8:49 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

SUNDAY

-4:34 to 9:01 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.