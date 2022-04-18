Sheriff’s log
MONDAY
-1:27 p.m.: criminal damage. Damage was reported in the 13200 block of Luthman Road in Minster.
-12:24 p.m.: criminal damage. Damage was reported on Lockport Trail.
-10:04 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 13000 block of Sidney Freyburg.
SUNDAY
-11:47 p.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted at mile marker 90 on Interstate 75.
-7:49 p.m.: assault. Deputies responded to a report of an assault in Sidney.
-9:15 a.m.: stolen vehicle. A vehicle was reported stolen in the 10300 block of Stangel Road.
Village log
MONDAY
-11:49 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 500 block of South Main Street in Fort Jefferson.
Fire, rescue
MONDAY
-1:56 to 8:49 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.
SUNDAY
-4:34 to 9:01 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.