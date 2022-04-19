Sheriff’s log
TUESDAY
-7:14 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a crash at Meranda Road and County Road 25A in Anna.
MONDAY
-9:37 p.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to a report of a burglary in the 12500 block of Lochard Road in Anna.
-8:48 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint in the 900 block of Campbell Road in Sidney.
-6:52 p.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to the report of drugs in the 2600 block of Miami River Road in Sidney.
-6:41 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a crash at Vandemark Road and Daniel Drive in Sidney.
SUNDAY
-10:26 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a crash in the 2700 block of West Mason Road.
-9:15 a.m.: stolen vehicle. Deputies responded to a report a vehicle was stolen in the 10300 block of Stangel Road in Sidney.
-3:19 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to a assist another unit at state Route 29 at Fort Loramie Swanders Road in Anna.
SATURDAY
-4:32 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a report of a crash at East Shelby and Wells Road in Minster.
-12:35 a.m.: loud music. Deputies responded to a report of a loud party or music in the 5300 block of Houston Road in Houston.
Village log
FRIDAY
-10:08 p.m.: assault. Botkins and Anna Police responded to a report of an assault in Botkins.
Fire, rescue
TUESDAY
-7:34 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.
MONDAY
-10:10 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.
SUNDAY
-4:22 a.m. to 2:23 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.
SATURDAY
-7:38 a.m. to 2:23 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.
FRIDAY
-6:04 to 10:35 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.