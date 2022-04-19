Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-7:14 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a crash at Meranda Road and County Road 25A in Anna.

MONDAY

-9:37 p.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to a report of a burglary in the 12500 block of Lochard Road in Anna.

-8:48 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint in the 900 block of Campbell Road in Sidney.

-6:52 p.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to the report of drugs in the 2600 block of Miami River Road in Sidney.

-6:41 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a crash at Vandemark Road and Daniel Drive in Sidney.

SUNDAY

-10:26 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a crash in the 2700 block of West Mason Road.

-9:15 a.m.: stolen vehicle. Deputies responded to a report a vehicle was stolen in the 10300 block of Stangel Road in Sidney.

-3:19 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to a assist another unit at state Route 29 at Fort Loramie Swanders Road in Anna.

SATURDAY

-4:32 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a report of a crash at East Shelby and Wells Road in Minster.

-12:35 a.m.: loud music. Deputies responded to a report of a loud party or music in the 5300 block of Houston Road in Houston.

Village log

FRIDAY

-10:08 p.m.: assault. Botkins and Anna Police responded to a report of an assault in Botkins.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-7:34 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

MONDAY

-10:10 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

SUNDAY

-4:22 a.m. to 2:23 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

SATURDAY

-7:38 a.m. to 2:23 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

FRIDAY

-6:04 to 10:35 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.