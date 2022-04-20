Police log

WEDNESDAY

-3 a.m.: warrant. Jessica Lynn Howerton, 28, of Bradford, was arrested on a warrant.

TUESDAY

-7 p.m.: domestic violence. Jeremy Shad Swiger, 43, of Sidney, as arrested on domestic violence charges.

-5:48 p.m.: trespassing. Trespassing was reported at the Wagner Building on Fair Road.

-5:48 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 300 block of East Edgewood Street.

-4:58 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 500 block of Park Street.

-3:56 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from a property in the 500 block of Park Street.

Crashes

Misty Swineford, 48, of Sidney, was cited with failure to control after a single-vehicle crash on Thursday, April 14, at 8:12 p.m.

Swineford was traveling eastbound on East Water Street when she attempted to make a right hand turn to go southbound in an alley and as she was turning, the passenger’s side of the U-Haul she was driving hit a telephone pole.

• Patsy Loe McClure, 84, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a three-vehicle crash on Thursday, April 14, at 5:09 p.m.

McClure was traveling eastbound on state Route 47 when she hit the rear of the vehicle in front of her that was driven by David W. Croft, 55, of Sidney. The collision caused Croft’s vehicle to hit the rear of the vehicle in front of him that was driven by Teresa Ann Cegledy, 55, of Sidney.

• No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Monday, April 11, 3:58 p.m.

Trentley Lynn Smith, 42, of Sidney, was traveling eastbound on state Route 47 when she turned north onto South Miami Avenue and was hit by a westbound vehicle on state Route 47 that had just pulled from a parallel parking spot on state Route 47.

The other vehicle was driven by Kaily Ruth Sherman, 17, of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-3:51 to 6:57 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

TUESDAY

-1:33 a.m. to 10:34 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls.

-1:12 a.m. to 11:19 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls.

MONDAY

-8:22 a.m. to 11:29 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to nine calls; one was for mutual aid.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.